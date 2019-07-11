A POLICE helicopter and dog were deployed during the pursuit of a quad bike through the North Yorkshire countryside.

North Yorkshire Police said the Yamaha Yoshimura bike, thought to have been stolen, was spotted on the A19 near Eggborough. It accelerated away and began overtaking vehicles, and was found abandoned a short time later.

An extensive search of the area, involving the helicopter and dog, failed to locate the rider, and police now want to reunite the quad bike with its rightful owner.

Investigator David Pegg, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We are keen to trace the owner of this vehicle, as it is believed it may have been stolen. If you know who owns it, or the identity of the rider who failed to stop for police, please get in touch.”

Call North Yorkshire Police 101, select option 2 and ask for David Pegg. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12190124039 when passing information about this incident..

PCSO Bryan Tongue, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “I would ask anyone who owns a quad bike, particularly if they live in a rural or isolated area, to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are always left safe and secure.

“It’s far better to spend some time and money now on high-quality security measures, rather than have to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your quad bike stolen.”