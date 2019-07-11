THE Duke of York joined the tens of thousands of visitors thronging the Great Yorkshire Show on its final day on Thursday - and saw everything from fashion to showjumping.

Prince Andrew met sculptor Emma Stothard, who has created the ‘Fodder 10 Hen’ to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s farm shop and café.

He saw part of the hugely-popular fashion show with clothes from Yorkshire designers showcased on the Kuoni Catwalk in the new-look GYS Fashion Pavilion.

This included Sarina Dean, whose fashion firm Galijah is run from her family’s 190-acre farm at Oldstead near York and produces individually hand-crafted tweed capes which are now selling as far afield as Japan and America.

The Duke was presented with a gift by five-year-old Hannah Fox, who attends a primary school near Thirsk, met two of the region’s leading agricultural machinery suppliers, Geoff Brown of Ripon Farm Machinery and Paul Russell of the Russell Group of Malton, and watched showjumping in the main ring.

After lunch, he visited the livestock lines to meet some the exhibitors and see the Lely robotic milking demonstration, and also saw the game cookery theatre and visited the Military Village, where he met members of the Yorkshire Regiment.

Another visitor to the show was Farming Minister Robert Goodwill, who met exhibitors and farmers and went to the NFU and CLA stands as well as the cattle lines and the food hall.

The prestigious Cuddy Supreme In Hand Championship Qualifier was won by home-bred Dartmoor broodmare Springwater Anna with foal at foot, owned by PD Tyler of Thirsk and shown by daughter Katie Mickle.

Show director Charles Mills said: “We have had another terrific event showcasing the best of agriculture and the countryside to tens of thousands.”