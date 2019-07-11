A BUMPER crowd of about 1,700 people from across York attended a music festival in the grounds of a York primary school.

The number turning up at Clifton Green Primary School’s second music festival, GreenFest, was more than double the 800 who came along to the inaugural event in 2018, said event organiser Debs Bell.

“We estimated we would get 1,000 people turning up so we are really pleased,” she said.

She said the festival on Saturday featured live music from a host of artists, including The Grand Old Uke of York, The Mothers and The Mix, and was opened by Sister Madly and closed by headliners The Skapones.

Debs said: “It went down a treat. People came from all over York.

“There was brilliant sunshine for most of the day.

“There were lots of smiles and happy faces and plenty of fun.

“We wanted to provide a community summer festival for all the family which was very affordable, at just £3 a ticket.”

She said the festival, which raised money for the charity York Against Cancer, had replaced the school’s traditional summer fair and she hoped it would take place again next year.

Debs added that she wanted to thank people who volunteered to help organise it and ensured the event could go ahead.

She also thanked sponsors Re-Cycle York for £1,000 in funding, which ensured the event could go ahead.

People who attended the festival gave it the thumbs up later on Facebook, with several recommending it and one person posting: “Second year we’ve attended. Very well organised and great value family fun day out.”