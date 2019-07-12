YORK Register Office has opened an account on Instagram to promote weddings in the city.

The venue, in Bootham, reopened after a major £130,000 revamp last April.

And the register office has seen a “significant improvement” in all areas during the past year, according to a report prepared for a City of York Council meeting.

It says: “The Register Office have had a successful launch on Instagram with photos of the venue being used to help promote wedding bookings in York.”

An online booking and payment service has also launched and 70 per cent of weddings are now booked through the website.

The report adds: "This means that the service is available 24/7 and because all fees are paid online in advance, the appointment can focus on the purpose of the appointment rather than the payment.”

The cost of getting married at the venue increased in April.

The price of a large wedding at the register office on a Friday or Saturday increased from £340 to £348.

The cost of getting married at an approved venue on Sundays or Bank Holidays has gone from £655 to £665.

Follow the Instagram account at @yorkregisteroffice.