FOR three nights only, York Dungeon’s actors will be enjoying a first taste of the Great Yorkshire Fringe.

Released from the confines of their Clifford Street attraction, this sinister bunch of performers will cause havoc in an “outrageous interactive family performance unlike anything else in the city” in The Teapot tent on Parliament Street..

Under the watchful eye of esteemed Dungeon director Theodore Kabibble, an unlucky few audience members will be picked out and trained for the official York Dungeon Fringe Show from July 23 to 25.

This will be a chance to witness unsuspecting innocents transform into deranged actors through a thoroughly humiliating induction process. Billed as a “unique event for the whole family, especially the ugly one”, it carries this warning: May result in becoming a complete laughing stock.

“This show is ridiculous. It’s chaotic, silly and a lot of fun,” says Olivia Charlotte Cole, lead writer and actor, who you may have seen in a Sky advertising campaign with Idris Elba.

“The York Dungeon Fringe Show is the only place you’ll find Vikings, merciless judges, plague infestations and a ten-foot angry leech. The dungeon hasn’t tackled a fringe show before, so naturally we jumped at the chance. We have all mucked in together and created something to be proud of. Even the most miserable peasants will enjoy this experience.”

Here, Charles Hutchinson puts questions to York Dungeon Fringe Show actor Ben Rosenfield.

Why did the York Dungeon decide to participate in the Fringe, Ben? By invitation or agitation?

“York Dungeon is essentially an immersive theatrical experience. We wanted to bring this into a new setting, so the Great Yorkshire Fringe seemed ideal. Of course, we get to show off our wonderful team of incredible actors. Collectively, the cast have a breadth of fringe experience, from Edinburgh to China.”

What does the show involve? Audience participation, by the looks of it, willing or unwilling!

“It’s an interactive show and involves a lot of audience participation. Think of it as a macabre pantomime, but with more murder, torture, plague and giant leeches. Audiences will discover over 1,000 years of York’s darkest history in a hilariously horrifying hour of family fun.”

Is there a script that forms the basis of each performance?

“The actors work from a base script, but we live or die by the audience participation and the new thrills they bring to each performance. Our fate is in their clammy hands. It’s a risk, but we like risk, causing a ruckus getting in people’s faces.”

What might the humiliating induction process involve?

“Getting on stage and having to deal with the coffin-scum that are dungeon actors. Audience members will sing songs, do dances and battle the most fabulous Vikings.”

What’s more important? Laughter or terror?

“Our core value is scary fun. More than anything, we want people to enjoy themselves. We work on a knife-edge principle: sharp scares followed by big laughs.”

What does it take to enjoy this show to the max?

“A pulse! Also, a desire to be thoroughly entertained, and a love of chaotic hilarity.”

The York Dungeon Fringe Show, The Teapot , Parliament Street, York, Great Yorkshire Fringe, July 23 to 25, 4.45pm. Tickets: £10 at greatyorkshirefringe.ticketsolve.com