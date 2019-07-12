NOW into its second year of trading, Gentry Global Services is going from strength to strength.

It is a dual revenue micro business that is split between marketing and business support. Gentry Global Services helps consultants and SMEs with effective, reliable support services that enable them to develop and grow without the cost and risk associated with recruitment.

The business which is hoping to win New Business of the Year was launched in York and has been marketed both online and offline.

Director, Toni O’Sullivan, said: “The response and success of our core services is evident in our reviews. We are a young, customer-focussed company and we maintain a consistent level of service."

Its core services are split between two categories: marketing, where it specialises in strategy, brand management, social media and copywriting; and business support, to provide services such as executive/virtual assistant support, document management and standardisation, credit control, project support and documentation.

The business also provides a call answering service and can offer clients a dedicated landline number.

Toni added: “Of course, fiscal responsibility and the conservation of resources is important to any business, but to a new business in the early years of trading, we have had to be careful. We have successfully sourced office space that meets all of our requirements - a secure space with parking (wasn’t that easy to find within York itself), that is serviced and managed to keep additional overheads down.

“This office space is located at the Innovation Centre, on the Science Park at the University of York and has the option to move into a bigger office, when we require it.

"This was also a financially sensible move because the Science Park provide discounted office space to new businesses, which is testimony to the encouragement and support that York shows for business development in the area.Our accountant has advised a positive projection going forward and the business has been well received by the relevant markets. We are meeting our main objectives and our aim is to continue to do so, whilst growing at a steady pace.

“Although our plans for growth are quite significant, we’ve no desire to rush this merely to achieve impressive figures. The objective is to create a sustainable, viable business that successfully delivers various benefits to its customers. Our service level and customer satisfaction is of the highest importance to us, because we understand the value of our future brand equity, and the role this will play in future expansion.

“We welcome anyone to come and visit our offices and see how we work and to get to know the business more.”