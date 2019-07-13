SPONSORED CONTENT

MOVE over Edinburgh - the best in comedy, cabaret, theatre and music is coming to Yorkshire for the fifth year, following the great success of the previous festivals.

Taking place between the July 18 and 28, 2019, The Great Yorkshire Fringe has grown with the city of York, engaging residents and visitors, supporting local businesses and encouraging tourism for the wider area.

Parliament Street - the historic city’s well-known thoroughfare - will once again transform into a vibrant and exciting central festival hub. To celebrate the fifth birthday, the fun will be spreading out across the city into even more cultural venues with an eclectic mix of comedy, music, theatre, cabaret and family friendly fun.

The diverse venues hosting great shows for 2019 include the historic Grand Opera House; The Arts Barge; the spectacular White Rose Rotunda; and, after the success of the Fringe’s take-over in 2017, the York Barbican will once again feature for The Great Yorkshire Fringe 2019.

A new venue to The Great Yorkshire Fringe this year, 41 Monkgate, situated just outside the city walls on Monkgate itself, will play host to brand new theatre, comedy, and magic, in the small but perfectly formed John Cooper Studio Theatre.

Big names such as Henning When, Gyles Brandreth, Clare Teal, Paul Foot, and Ronnie Scott’s All Stars are among the host of fantastic turns making an appearance at what has become has become a key summer event in York’s entertainment calendar.

Come and have a laugh with the acts vying for the prestigious title of The Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year 2019, or help write a brand-new Jane Austen novel with the talented improv group, Austentatious.

There is so much going on that you will be spoiled for choice. Check the website for the full programme and book ahead to avoid being disappointed.

There will be plenty of food and drink concessions throughout the event, showcasing the best produce from the local area, and satisfying every taste.

For Box Office and ticketing, contact: boxoffice@greatyorkshirefringe.com

For information, email: info@greatyorkshirefringe.com

Telephone: 01904 500600