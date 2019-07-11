A NEW gym has been opened by Nestlé's in York as part of a bid to improve staff's physical fitness and mental wellbeing.
The onsite health and fitness facilities at Nestlé House in Haxby Road includes changing rooms, a fitness studio and wellbeing rooms, as well as refurbished toilets, upgraded heating, cooling and lighting and new pet friendly meeting areas.
All office and factory employees, includijg people based at based at Nestlé’s Product Technology Centre, will have full access 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A new employee restaurant has already been unveiled.
A company spokeswoman said physical activity and exercise could have immediate and long-term health benefits, including lower blood pressure and a healthy heart and better mental wellbeing.
Each fitness class is structured with a warm-up, a balanced workout and a cool-down, run by fully qualified Nuffield Health personal trainers.
