THE chief executive of City of York Council is on long term sick leave, the authority has confirmed.
Mary Weastell became chief executive at the local authority in 2016.
Ian Floyd, deputy chief executive at the council, said: “Mary Weastell, chief executive of City of York Council is unwell at the moment and is unlikely to return in the immediate future.
"We wish her a speedy recovery.
"In the meantime I will provide full cover for the chief executive in my role as deputy chief executive, working closely with the corporate management team.”
Ms Weastell was previously chief executive of Selby District Council and assistant chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council.
