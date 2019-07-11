A PICKERING woman is helping to raise funds and awareness of kidney disease by taking part in a sponsored walk this weekend.

Jenny Glynn has suffered from kidney disease for the past three years.

The 24-year-old is taking part in the Kidney Research UK’s seven-mile sponsored walk in Newcastle on Sunday, July 14, with her partner Ashley Brown.

Jenny said: “It’s such a fantastic cause and I’m looking forward to raising as much money as possible; so far I have raised over £300.

“Kidney disease has impacted not only myself but my family, to receive the news three years ago was devastating and it impacts me everyday.

“I’m raising money because I want people to realise how common kidney disease is and the affects it has on individuals suffering with the illness and the impact it leaves on people’s futures.

“I am on medication indefinitely and continue to fight my battle with kidney disease.”

Sandra Currie, chief executive at Kidney Research UK, said: “I admire every supporter who takes on a challenge and makes significant personal sacrifice to raise funds for the charity.”

To sponsor Jenny, go to justgiving.com/EjF0nR28?utm_id=124