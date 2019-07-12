AN annual summer fair will be buzzing with activities on Saturday.

The Croft Community, in Highfield Road, Old Malton, is holding the event, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

A spokesman for The Croft, which supports adults with learning difficulties, said there would be lots going on for all the family.

“We’ll be selling produce from our garden, as well as our handmade crafts, along with a pop-up cafe serving tasty treats.

“There will be the chance to have a go at biscuit decorating and bracelet making.

“We’ll have a raffle and tombola and even snail racing and a bee hunt trail.”

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.