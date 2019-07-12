A MAN who worked as a scaffolder at York Minster groped two women at a party, the city’s magistrates court heard.

Both were “vulnerable” women and they were assaulted separately, said prosecutor Katherine Smith.

Both victims told the court they were affected so badly by Jonathan Lunn’s actions they needed medical or counselling help and now felt unsafe in crowded social settings.

The first said in a personal statement: “I feel I cannot look after myself.”

She went on to say that she felt staggered that something like that could happen while she was at a party with other people around.

She said: “What would happen if I was on my own?”

Lunn, 49, of Finkle Hill, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault.

District judge Adrian Lower said he needed a probation service report before sentencing him and adjourned his case until July 25.

Lunn was released on bail.

The district judge warned him that he would consider all sentencing options, including possibly sending him to York Crown Court for sentence.

Lunn’s solicitor, Steve Munro, said he no longer worked at York Minster.

He reserved Lunn’s mitigation until the next hearing later this month.

York Magistrates Court heard both women and Lunn were at a party with lots of other people when the incidents occurred.

The district judge said Lunn had been drinking when he groped each of the women.

In a police interview, Lunn said he could remember one incident but “very little more”.

The first victim said she had had mental health problems before the incident, and Lunn’s actions had made them worse.

“He has caused so much suffering,” she said.

“I do feel he has to be punished for what he has done.

“I feel I am the only one suffering from his actions.”

The second said: “It has completely destroyed my confidence.

“I don’t feel happy when I am out.”