ADULT students at York College celebrated their success at a special awards ceremony to mark the completion of their studies.

Certificates of Completion were awarded to students who have studied access to higher education diplomas in allied healthcare, business and computing, creative art, design and media, computing, education professions, humanities, law, nursing and midwifery, science and social sciences, and special awards were presented to adult students and those studying Skills for Life courses.

Lee Probert, chief executive and principal of York College welcomed an audience of family and friends, thanking them for their support, saying: “It is an absolute privilege for me to congratulate our adult students on the completion of their access, adult and skills for life courses. Returning to education is a big decision and students should be commended for boosting their qualifications, widening their experiences and juggling the demands of their busy lives alongside. Their studies will have demanded lots of commitment and self-belief and they should feel very proud of their achievements. Students now have the opportunity to access university level study, further their career options or re-train, which is really fantastic.”

Former York College Access Student, Nicholas Rees, gave a keynote speech. Nicholas, who is currently studying a degree in Film at Leeds Trinity University, congratulated the students and spoke about his own experience of being an adult student at the College, praising his former tutors for their support and encouragement: “I would not have made it to university, I would not be studying a degree I absolutely love and I would not have progressed as a person if it had not been for their support.” Nicholas's advice to this year's students is to: "Have self-belief, do not shy away from failure but instead allow yourselves to learn and grow at your own pace."

College governor Jenny Brooks presented the York College Governors' Award to Health and Social Care Access student Rhian Sabo, and gave a Vote of Thanks, whilst also congratulating the students on their significant achievements.

Individual awards were presented for excellent achievement, hard work, dedication and commitment to the following adult students:

Access Awards

Most Improved Access Student - Sergei Natalensko

Most Determined Access Student - Sarah Wayper

SKILLS FOR LIFE

GCSE Student of the Year - Sarah Dawson

Skills for Life – Most improved Maths student - Christian Burnett

Skills for Life – Most improved English student - Toni Louise Dale

Skills for Life – ESOL Student of the Year - Daniela Emilia Marcu

Adult Awards - Lifelong Students of the Year

Business – Barbara Micklejohn

Construction – Abaigeal Brind

Hair and Beauty – Maxine Richmond

Health and Social Care – Rhian Sabo and Laura Gill

Hospitality – Jessica Laughton

Access/ Adult Student of the Year - Katie Laskey

Governors' Award - Rhian Sabo (Health and Social Care)