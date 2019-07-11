A PAEDOPHILE is today serving more than eight years for "hideous" crimes against children and a woman.

A York Crown Court jury convicted Roger Donald Sibley, 51, of two charges of sexually assaulting girls aged under 13 last month.

He had denied the charges.

After he was given eight years for those offences, he was brought back to court on a charge of voyeurism by secretly filming a woman, and two charges of having indecent photographs of children.

Sibley, formerly of Boroughbridge who was of St Johns Square, Wakefield, at the time of his trial, admitted the charges and was given an extra two months in jail.

Det Cons Dominic Holroyd of Harrogate CID said: “The hideous actions of Sibley have had an enormous impact on the victims and their families. I’m pleased that the court recognised the damage his offences have caused and have put him in his rightful place, behind bars.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the victims and their families for the immense bravery and resilience they have shown, not only to come forward and make the report to police but also through the court proceedings.

“Nothing can take away the pain Sibley has caused them, but I hope that the sentence can provide them with some sense of justice and closure and helps them all to move on to more positive times."

An NSPCC spokesman said: “No child should live in fear of speaking out against abuse, and our Childline volunteers are available 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 to offer confidential advice and support. Parents or adults concerned about the safety or wellbeing of a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0800 800 5000.”