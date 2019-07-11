A WOMAN who damaged two relatives’ cars as she defied a driving ban has been given a community order.

Kimberley Brine, 43, was three times the drink drive limit when she took her mother’s car without permission, said Alison Wilson, prosecuting.

When her brother found the car parked outside a Spar shop in Huntington at nearly midnight on June 16, he tried to prevent her driving it further by blocking it with his own car.

But Brine told him: “You watch” and twice reversed her mother’s car into his as she manoeuvred out of the space and away.

She had been banned from driving for three years almost exactly 12 months earlier for drink driving.

Kevin Blount, for her, said she hadn’t accepted in 2018 that she had an alcohol problem because she could go months without having a drink.

But since the crimes on June 16 this year, she had, and was now seeking help.

“These offences have been a real wake-up call for her”, he said.

Brine, of Garth End, Huntington, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, drink driving and taking her mother’s car without consent.

York magistrates banned her for four years and four months and ordered her to do 40 days’ rehabilitative activities and 250 hours’ unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

Ms Wilson said Brine told police she had had two bottles of vodka and two pints and slept for a while before getting into the car.

After she rammed her brother’s car, her family called police and she was later arrested.

She gave a reading of 108 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Blount said she had lost her job and her accommodation as a result of the court case in June 2018.

She had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and given medication, but hadn’t told her doctor about her drinking.

She had now told him and started attending counselling.

Since June 16, 2018, she had lost her job and her accommodation and moved in with relatives, but was now getting her life back on order.