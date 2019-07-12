DOGS of all shapes and sizes will be playing their part in raising vital funds for St Leonard's Hospice.
The Tadcaster Road charity is inviting entries for its annual Paws for a Cause sponsored dog walk. The event will be at the Ron Cooke Hub at the University of York on Sunday, September 1, with a gentle one mile walk for puppies or dogs with young handlers and a four-mile route. Entry costs £7 per dog, and booking is essential with all proceeds to the hospice. There are also fun classes.
Events fundraiser, Katie Ayrton, said: “Paws for a Cause is a great way to support the hospice and have a fun day out with your four-legged friend – whilst meeting lots of other dogs and dog owners."
Book at stleonardshospice.org.uk. For further details, call 01904 777 777.
Check-in starts at 9.15am for the four-mile route, with the walk beginning at 10am. Check-in for the shorter one-mile route starts at 10.30am with the walk beginning at 11.15am.
All dogs will receive a certificate, a doggy bag and a bandana.
Fun dog classes start at 12noon and cost £2 each to enter: Cutest Canine, Scruffiest Mutt, Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, Best Veteran (7 years +) and Favourite Family (2 dogs minimum from same family, 14 legs maximum).