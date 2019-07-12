DOGS of all shapes and sizes will be playing their part in raising vital funds for St Leonard's Hospice.

The Tadcaster Road charity is inviting entries for its annual Paws for a Cause sponsored dog walk. The event will be at the Ron Cooke Hub at the University of York on Sunday, September 1, with a gentle one mile walk for puppies or dogs with young handlers and a four-mile route. Entry costs £7 per dog, and booking is essential with all proceeds to the hospice. There are also fun classes.