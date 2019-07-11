Regarding Gill Stamp’s letter (Does Mick Jagger need a free TV licence?, July 9) I doubt my hero Mick Jagger has time to watch TV but I am sure he wouldn’t want a free licence if he did - like other rich pensioners.

The people who are going to suffer are the single ones who get just a few pounds over the threshold for benefits due to a small private pension. Many who couldn’t afford to buy a house, have rent to pay as well as other bills and only get the 25 per cent council tax reduction.