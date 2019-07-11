Could someone explain why City of York Council is recommending approval of the next phase of the Derwenthorpe development? I thought today’s planning meeting was to listen to people’s opinions and make a democratic decision.

Has City of York Council not received all the evidence of JRHT flouting the rules they said they would adhere to? At least 40 traffic management violations have been sent to the the council and not one has been acknowledged or enforced. As far as the residents are concerned if they cannot work by the rules they should not be given permission.