Celebrity watch in York

Caitlin Moran, How To Be Famous, York Theatre Royal, Tuesday, 7.30pm

THE Times journalist and author Caitlin Moran discusses all things famous and feminist as she promotes her book on How To Be Famous.

“York! You’d better be ready for an evening of slightly excessive drinking, and a whole lot of truth about camel-toes, #metoo, why the Beatles were secretly girls, the Nineties, sexual shame, pornography, how – exactly – to be famous, and a very long anecdote about the first time Caitlin took Ecstasy,” says the publicity.

Hand’s up if you fancy a mime show

Theatre Re in Birth, York Theatre Royal, Wednesday, 7.30pm

THEATRE Re’s powerful, poignant and uplifting visual theatre piece with mime and live music explores the bond between three generations of women, their shared loss, and the strength they discover within each other.

Emily is eight months pregnant when she reads her grandmother’s journal. As she delves into her family history, her sense of reality shifts, unveiling a legacy of unspoken tragedies and unconditional love.

Art rock gig of the week

Yama Warashi, The Crescent, York, Thursday, 7.30pm

YAMA Warashi, meaning “small child-like mountain spirit”, are a Bristol art rock ensemble fronted by Zun Zun Egui’s Yoshino Shigihara.

Inspired by Japanese folk dance, free jazz and tribal African music, and heavily saturated in psychedelia, the songs are lyrically outlandish and charming, melodically addictive and mythical.

“Yama Warashi played here a couple of years ago, opening for Rozi Plain, and were totally great,” says Please Please You promoter Joe Coates.

Community choir concert of the week

Prima Vocal Ensemble in You’re The Voice, Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall, University of York, Thursday, 7.30pm

ON the back of their second Carnegie Hall performance in New York City, Prima Vocal Ensemble return home for their season finale: an evening of contrasting colours linked by themes of hope and inspiration.

Artistic director Ewa Salecka has picked light and dark, a cappella and accompanied classical and world music pieces by Stroope, Gjeilo, Rutter, Tin and more.

Disney Legend of the week

Lea Salonga, York Barbican, Thursday, 7.30pm

SINGER, actress and Broadway royalty Lea Salonga plays York on her first British headline tour, put back from March after she broke her leg while skiing in Hokkaido, Japan, in January.

Best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon, the Filipina artist was the first Asian to play Eponine in Les Misérables on Broadway and was the singing voice of two Disney princesses, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II.

Jazz gig of the week

Alex Hitchcock Quintet, Arts Barge Riverside Festival, Selby Tony, next to Tower Gardens, Skeldergate Bridge, York, Friday, 8pm

IN a festival running from July 16 to August 8, saxophonist Alex Hitchcock promotes his new All Good Things album, a collection of original compositions released on the hip Spanish label Fresh Sound New Talent.

Mad for it on the East Coast

Madness, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Friday, doors open at 6pm

MADNESS, those masters of the outdoor gig, from Madstock at Finsbury Park in 1992, to York Racecourse in 2010, take the sea air in Scarbados...or should that be Skabados? You would be mad to miss The Nutty Boys.

Festival launch of the week

The Great Yorkshire Fringe, York, Thursday to July 28

WITS return to York as Martin Witts’s festival of comedy, cabaret, music, theatre, magic and children’s shows rolls out the village green lawn in Parliament Street once more. See Saturday’s supplement in The Press for a full preview.

Fifties’ nostalgia of the week

Rock’n’ Roll Revolution with The Bluejays, York Theatre Royal, Saturday, 7.30pm

THE Bluejays line up with stars of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Dreamboats & Petticoats and Million Dollar Quartet for a jiving journey through 40 Fifties’ hits. C’mon Everybody, the revolution starts here.

Rising star of the year spotted in Yorkshire

Lewis Capaldi, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Saturday, doors 6pm

CHART-TOPPING Scotsman Lewis Capaldi discovers everyone finds inspiration in his Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent album, so he adds an August 30 return too. Ward Thomas, Saint Raymond and Charlotte support next weekend; Bridlington’s Seafret, Lewis Watson and Charlotte do likewise next month.

