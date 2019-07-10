The Archbishop of York has told an inquiry he believed he had acted correctly in handling complaints of priests abusing children and denied misbehaviour towards an abuse survivor.

Earlier, a Rotherham vicar said of Dr John Sentamu: "He's arrogant, he's rude, and he's a bully" and called for changes in the way the church investigates complaints about clerics and safeguarding issues.

Both men were giving evidence in London to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse investigation into the Anglican Church.

The Rev Matthew Ineson who was a Rotherham vicar for more than 10 years, said the Archbishop had came up to him at meeting for survivors of clerical abuse at a General Synod in York .

"He came really in my face, too close, he grabbed me by the shoulder and he held me by the shoulder and said 'One day, me and you will talk'", said Mr Ineson.

He asked the archbishop for an apology for his failure to act on his disclosures about being abused as a teenager but Dr Sentamu replied: "Apologies mean different things to different people."

The vicar said: "I cannot see the face of Jesus in the Archbishop of Canterbury or York. I see hypocrites and I see Pharisees. I see the people that Jesus stood up against.

"I don't think those people are fit for office.".

Dr Sentamu denied he had behaved as Mr Ineson claimed at the General Synod and said he did not believe he personally had made mistakes in responding to disclosures of clerical abuse.

He said: "Hand on heart, I don't think so. Where there have been disclosures, I have been willing to apologise to the person, trying to do the best I can to support them."

He said Mr Ineson's treatment by the Church had been "shabby and shambolic" and he should have had more support.

He added the police investigation and the complaints issued under the clergy discipline measure meant it took too long to set up an inquiry into his abuse.

Mr Ineson said the priest who abused him took his own life on the day he was due to appear in court accused of sexual offences against him.

In 2012 or 2013 he contacted the Bishop of Doncaster Peter Burrows, the then bishop of Sheffield Steven Croft, and the then archdeacon of Rotherham Martyn Snow, about the abuse, but nothing happened.

He then wrote to the Rt Rev Steven Croft, copied to the Bishop of Beverley and Dr Sentamu.

He said the only person to reply was Dr Sentamu, who wrote: "Please be assured of my prayers and best wishes at this difficult time."