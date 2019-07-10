CITY of York Council is poised to submit a further planning application for York Central - after the Secretary of State announced there would not be a public inquiry into the scheme.

A report prepared for council bosses says the application can be submitted once the authority finds out if a bid for £77.1 million from the government has been successful.

It adds that the designs will include fewer parking spaces for homes and businesses than under the current council policy to “promote sustainable transport”.

The scheme has faced opposition from groups who fear it will create traffic woes, but the report says: “The ambition for low car ownership will be supported by the provision of city car club facilities on the site and wider sustainable transport measures.

“The design guide provides for electric vehicle charging points for on street and commercial parking to future proof the scheme and promote sustainable transport solutions.

“The existing level of station car parking on the site will not be increased despite a significant projected increase in rail journeys as a result of both HS2 and Northern Power Rail.”

And the development could be included in York’s new bus clean air zone.

The council’s executive will be asked to allocate £750,000 for further design work and for the reserved matters planning application for the first phase of infrastructure - including access to the site and proposals to build a new bridge and spine road.

The report adds that a construction partner has already been recruited to deliver the first phase of infrastructure.

It says the planning application will be submitted by the council’s director of economy and place in consultation with the leader of the council.

It will then be considered by the council as a planning authority and the report adds: “The separation of these distinct roles of the council will be carefully managed to avoid conflict.”

The meeting of the executive will take place at West Offices next Thursday.

In June the government confirmed it would not hold an inquiry into the decision to grant outline planning permission for York Central in March.