NEW bins, play equipment and a team to tackle graffiti on private property all feature in council budget plans.

The Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition, which was formed after the May 3 local elections, has called an emergency budget meeting.

Their plans include spending £54,000 on creating a new carbon reduction and sustainability officer role, £100,000 on improving bin collections and £43,000 on installing 94 more litter bins.

A report prepared for the meeting says £100,000 will also be put towards “developing connections with communities most impacted by EU exit to better understand their needs”.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: “Our new budget proposals have been designed to reflect this administration’s priorities - increasing investment in the city’s frontline services, prioritising clean growth and ensuring those services which care for our most vulnerable remain supported.

“Further work will now be carried out, including consultation with residents later in the year, for the next full budget process.”

And £325,000 has been put towards children’s social care, with £385,000 extra for adult social care.

A million pounds will be allocated towards road repairs and a further £1m to cycling and walking improvement schemes.

Deputy leader of the council Andy D’Agorne said: “Although this budget will not be on the same scale as the normal budget process, the new proposals allow this administration to immediately invest in our priorities, such as achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

“We will be investing in a new carbon reduction and sustainability officer to help begin the work here at the council to address the climate emergency and to complement this, we will also be making additional resource available to enhance walking and cycling in the city.”

The previous full council budget was set by the Lib Dems in coalition with the Conservatives in March.

A council tax rise of 3.25 per cent was approved as a result.

The new budget meeting takes place next Thursday.