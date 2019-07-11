A WOMAN who has suffered from kidney disease for three years is helping to raise funds and awareness of the condition.
Jenny Glynn is taking part in the Kidney Research UK’s seven-mile sponsored walk in Newcastle on Sunday with her partner Ashley Brown.
The 21-year-old from Pickering said: “It’s such a fantastic cause and I’m looking forward to raising as much money as possible.
“Kidney disease has impacted not only myself but my family, to receive the news three years ago was devastating and it impacts me everyday.
“I’m raising money because I want people to realise how common kidney disease is and the affects it has on individuals suffering with the illness and the impact it leaves on people’s futures. I am on medication indefinitely and continue to fight my battle with kidney disease.”
To sponsor Jenny, go to justgiving.com/EjF0nR28?utm_id=124