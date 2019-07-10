SCORES of pet owners and their pooches attended a dog show in York, which raised more than £1,100 for a good cause.

Dog grooming salon Claire’s K9 Clips, based in Poppleton Road, organised the show in aid of Hero Paws, an organisation trying to provide ex-military and all service dogs with happy retirements through rehabilitation and retraining.

About 500 people flocked to the show, held in the beer garden at The Fox pub, in Holgate Road.

There were 13 fun classes for dog owners to enter their four-legged friends, with a 14th class for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show. The winners of each class received prize bags worth up to £100 each, with goodies donated from local businesses.

The event also featured trade stalls from businesses, a barbecue, bouncy castle, raffle and tombola.

Claire Wood, owner of Claire’s K9 Clips, said: “We had a very successful day.

“We raised £1,130 and lots of awareness for this well needed organisation Hero Paws.

“It took me six months to plan taking up every spare minute I had to pull the show off and it proved very worthwhile indeed.”

Raffle winners received prizes including a hot tub for a weekend, tea and spa for two at The Grand Hotel York and a Tuffies dog bed valued at £300.

The classes were judged by a member of staff from Tower Vets and top dog groomer Shaun Leach.

The winner of Best in Show was won by an Afghan Hound.

Angie McDonnell, founder of Hero Paws, attended the event with her dog Vidar, who has served in Afghanistan three times.

Hero Paws aims to build a sanctuary where ex-working dogs will get the care and training they need to become pets.

The dog grooming salon chose to raise funds for Hero Paws as Claire’s daughter is a dog handler in the army.