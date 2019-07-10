JULY looks set to be ‘hectic hedgehog’ month for the RSPCA after calls about the prickly creatures peaked during this time last year.

From a total of 10,644 calls about hedgehogs made to the RSPCA’s national helpline throughout 2018, the number of calls spiked in July at 1,867. Calls from Yorkshire and the Humber totalled 1,011 in 2018, 191 of which were made in July.