CLOTHING retailer Joe Browns held a launch party to open its new store at a York shopping centre.

The company’s 1,500 square foot store at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet has created 17 jobs for the area, with eight full-time and nine part-time roles.

Shoppers enjoyed an afternoon of live music and Prosecco at the launch.

Located by the south side entrance of the designer outlet, the store stocks discounted men’s and womenswear collections and a selection of accessories.

It is the company’s second shop, with its flagship store based at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

Simon Brown, founder and managing director of Joe Browns, said: “It’s wonderful seeing the sheer fun and essence of Joe Browns brought to life in bricks and mortar. The launch has been a resounding success.

“We have a very loyal customer base in York and the surrounding areas, so it’s wonderful to be able to give our customers the physical space they’ve been longing for.”

He added: “Our Meadowhall store has been a great success and we wanted to continue the adventure.

"This store is the next phase for us in exploring retail and means more people will be able to access our remarkable garments at even better prices.”

Nicki Giordano, the newly-appointed store manager for Joe Browns, said: “It’s such an exciting time to be involved with Joe Browns as they continue their growth. The shop is a refreshing addition to the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York and I’m thrilled to be able to bring something original to the visitors.

“This week we’ve enjoyed greeting existing customers and welcoming people new to the brand.

"The feedback has been wonderful, people love it!”

The launch event was attended by hundreds of customers, some travelling far and wide to join in the celebrations.

Acoustic duo The Goodfellows entertained visitors to the shop during the afternoon, and shoppers enjoying the festivities in store were gifted goodie bags.

Mike Thomas, centre manager at the designer outlet, said the shop is expected to be “a firm favourite” amongst guests.