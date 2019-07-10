FRESH from performing for a second time at Carnegie Hall in New York City, York community choir Prima Vocal Ensemble present You’re The Voice back home on July 18.

This family concert at the Sir Jack Lyons Hall , University of York, closes Prima's season with an evening of contrasting colours, linked by themes of hope and inspiration.

The 7.30pm programme has been selected as ever by the artistic director and conductor Ewa Salecka, whose tireless devotion to "truly meaningful musical experiences" is behind her choice of powerful classical and world music by Stroope, Gjeilo, Rutter, Tin and other contemporary composers.

"Both a cappella and accompanied pieces will deliver emotions both light and dark, complemented by

stunning arrangement of soul numbers including Rise Up, All Of Me and Hold Back The River," says Ewa.

At the invitation of Distinguished Concerts International New York, Prima joined choirs from Europe and Argentina for the Carnegie Hall world premiere of Martin Palmeri’s choral and orchestral Gran

Misa.

"It marked yet another opportunity to promote our city’s global connections and collaborate with internationally renowned artists – and we received a truly amazing welcome in NYC," says Ewa.

Now the focus turns to You're The Voice. "Nothing gives me a thrill more than sharing modern concert

experiences," says Ewa. "These singers know they are doing something very special and have become so receptive; so committed to delivering the most refined sound, and so sensitive to direction, that it's a joy to get lost in their performance.

"After every concert, we speak to new audience members, who are amazed with what they have just heard and leave with a whole new perspective on what choral music can mean.”

Tickets cost £5 to £12.50 at primachoralartists.com; limited seats may be available on the night at £7.50 to £15.