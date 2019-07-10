LONDON North Eastern Railway is advising its customers not to travel today due to significant disruption on the East Coast Main Line caused by damage to overhead lines.
The disruption is affecting trains between York and London, with the damage between Grantham and Peterborough.
LNER said the damage has resulted in all lines being blocked and this is "significantly affecting all trains."
The company tweeted: "Due to severe overhead line damage between Grantham and Peterborough, we're advising customers not to travel today.
"Consequently, trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised.
"We anticipate that major disruption will continue until the end of the day."