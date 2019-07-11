YOUNGSTERS at a Ryedale school enjoyed a visit from an Olympic athlete as part of their sports day event.

Sprinter and Sochi 2014 men’s bobsleigh bronze medallist Joel Fearon was guest of honour at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Pickering.

Pupils were able to ask Joel questions about his career as an athlete and his training ahead of Tokyo 2020 and despite rain showers halting the games, they enjoyed some playground sprints with the athlete.

Head teacher Gerard Eddy welcomed Joel and said: “It was an absolute pleasure to have Joel in school talking to the pupils about what it takes to be an Olympian.

“He spoke of the values we hold high in school and inspired the children to persevere and achieve their dreams.

“The children were particularly excited to compete against an Olympian.”

Joel, who began his career in athletics aged 16, added: “I was very impressed with the questions the children asked me. They were superb and the children were genuinely interested throughout my visit.

“I enjoyed being part of their day and I hope I have encouraged them to believe in themselves and to achieve their dreams.”

Joel's visit was thanks to Persimmon Homes Teesside and the company's partnership with Team GB.