YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell voted against approving an amendment that aims to extend access to abortion in Northern Ireland.
The Labour MP was one of five from her party to vote against the plans.
Meanwhile Conservative MP for York Outer Julian Sturdy backed the proposals.
MPs voted by 332 to 99, majority 233, to approve an amendment from Labour's Stella Creasy which aims to liberalise access to abortion in Northern Ireland if devolution is not restored.
Terminations are only allowed in cases where a woman's life is at risk or if there is a danger of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health.
The votes were held as part of House of Commons measures aimed at keeping Northern Ireland public services running, two and a half years after devolved powersharing collapsed.
Ms Maskell and Mr Sturdy have been approached for a comment.
