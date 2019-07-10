NE MUSICALS York’s summer show, the hard-hitting musical Bad Girls, plays the John Cooper Studio @ 41 Monkgate, York, from Tuesday to Saturday (July 16 to 20).

"We bring you this down-to-earth musical, which is funny, heart wrenching and beautiful," says director Steve Tearle.

"This is such a brilliant piece of theatre; a true actors' musical; an amazing story with fantastic music."

In Bad Girls, each Bad Girl has her own law-breaking back story, explaining why she is in Larkhall prison. "But we begin this part of the journey with a man who believes he's above the law, using his position within the law to his own advantage," says Steve.

"Something grave happens that he created, but he covers up the evidence. Everyone believes him, apart from the Bad Girls, who know the truth. They seek to do what's right; they want revenge.

"This is a fantastic story of empowering women, who have to do the right thing, sticking to the law and true justice."

The Bad Girls cast features Emma Louise Dickinson as Yvonne Atkins; Fiona Baistow, Shell Dockley; Perri Ann Barley, Nikki Wade; Clare Medley, Julie Saunders; Pat Mortimer, Julie Johnston; Beth Warboys, Crystal Gordon; Maia Stroud, Denny Blood, and Sandra Rowen, Noreen Biggs.

Ellie Roberts plays Rachel Hicks; Katy Ann Thackeray, Vicky Blake; Grace White, Sandra Carr; Lindsey Maccallaugh, Debby Knocks; Katy Jefferson, Sharon Day; Millie Warboys, Kat Reed; Steve Tearle, Jim Fenner; Rebecca Warboys, Sylvia Hollamby, and Susan Blenkiron, Helen Stewart.

Completing the company are Kit Stroud as Justin Mattison; Kelvin Grant, The Number One; Tannoy-Ben Jefferson, Prison Officer Samuel; Paul Jefferson, Prison Officer Benson; Nicola Jefferson, Prison Officer Dawson; Jon Hind, Prison Officer Trent, and Scott Kendrew, Prison Officer Spencer.

Tickets for next week's 7.30pm evening shows and 2.30pm Saturday matinee are on sale on 01904 623568 or at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk. The Friday show has sold out; limited availability, July 18 and July 20; other shows, "selling well".