TWO of York's oldest family businesses are teaming up to create a special event.

The Oxtoby family from The Mount Royale Hotel's Oxo's Restaurant and the Miller family from Millers Fish and Chips restaurant in Haxby are holding a pop-up night with a special tasting menu.

It will be held at Millers on July 18.

The set menu, costing £30 a head, will include amuse bouche - Yorkshire asparagus mousse, a starter of smoked salmon, salmon and crayfish ballotine, a maincourse of Norwegian line caught haddock and chips and iced strawberry parfait for dessert. This will be followed by coffee with Oxo's On The Mount petit fours.

Millers restaurant opened more than 75 years ago, while the Oxtoby family have run The Mount Royale Hotel since 1967.

To book for the event, call Millers on 01904 769169.