CHILDREN can get creative this summer at Spark York, where a special programme of fun events has been launched.

The newly-created Arty Farty CIC, upstairs at Spark in Piccadilly, is running activities on July 20, 21 and 31, and then on separate days in August.

Events include a Lego club, den-building, story sessions and mask-making.

There is a small cost for materials, depending on the activity.

Arty Farty CIC seeks to put creativity at the heart of living, learning and working in York and works with individuals and groups to help them and the community to find their voice, achieve positive outcomes and celebrate their identity.

For full details, including start times, visit at artyfartycic.org

Here’s the full list of confirmed activities so far. Any additions will be added to the website.

July

20th: Drop in and do arty stuff

21st: Bit box building bugs

31st: The Pirates are coming

August

1st: Lego club

2nd: Easy Peasy dream catchers

3rd & 4th: Shadow puppets & stories

6th: Bit box fun

7th: Dress up & dens

8th: Lego club

9th: Paper dolls & superheroes

10th: Talk takes and story sticks

13th: Day at the races

14th: Dress up & dens

15th: Lego club

16th: Bridlington Bob and the wish fish

17th: Secret doors

18th: Motorcar madness

20th: Splish splosh splash

21st: Paper dolls & superheroes

22nd: Lego club

23rd: Film star

24th: Masks get creative

25th: Unicorn wing chimes

27th: Dream catchers

28th: Film star

29th: Lego club

30th: Wave a flag