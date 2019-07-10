CHILDREN can get creative this summer at Spark York, where a special programme of fun events has been launched.
The newly-created Arty Farty CIC, upstairs at Spark in Piccadilly, is running activities on July 20, 21 and 31, and then on separate days in August.
Events include a Lego club, den-building, story sessions and mask-making.
There is a small cost for materials, depending on the activity.
Arty Farty CIC seeks to put creativity at the heart of living, learning and working in York and works with individuals and groups to help them and the community to find their voice, achieve positive outcomes and celebrate their identity.
For full details, including start times, visit at artyfartycic.org
Here’s the full list of confirmed activities so far. Any additions will be added to the website.
July
20th: Drop in and do arty stuff
21st: Bit box building bugs
31st: The Pirates are coming
August
1st: Lego club
2nd: Easy Peasy dream catchers
3rd & 4th: Shadow puppets & stories
6th: Bit box fun
7th: Dress up & dens
8th: Lego club
9th: Paper dolls & superheroes
10th: Talk takes and story sticks
13th: Day at the races
14th: Dress up & dens
15th: Lego club
16th: Bridlington Bob and the wish fish
17th: Secret doors
18th: Motorcar madness
20th: Splish splosh splash
21st: Paper dolls & superheroes
22nd: Lego club
23rd: Film star
24th: Masks get creative
25th: Unicorn wing chimes
27th: Dream catchers
28th: Film star
29th: Lego club
30th: Wave a flag
