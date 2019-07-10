TWO youths were hurt and taken to hospital after allegedly being assaulted in an incident involving a large group of young people in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on St Nicholas Fields between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on July 1 and involved a group of approximately 15 youths.
Two males were injured as a result of the assault and were taken by ambulance to York Hospital where they were treated, the force added.
It is now appealing for witnesses and information about the assault.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Peter Maw, or email peter.maw@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the reference number NYP-01072019-0458.
