VANDALS have damaged a play area in York.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened at York Environment Centre play area on St Nicholas Fields between 8pm and 8.20pm on July 3.

The force added that the criminal damage "involved a group of young males and females."

It is now appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Peter Maw, or email peter.maw@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the reference number NYP-05072019-0192.