I agree with John DW Aked (Cutting pest control team now looks a foolish call, Letters, July 5). Quite often making people redundant doesn’t even make financial sense.

Apart from the utter misery redundancy can cause to individuals, and the insecurity felt by those who wonder if they are next, there is the loss of people with knowledge, skills and experience. And, of course, if there is to be a replacement business/organisation, there is no guarantee the service or product will be better or cheaper.