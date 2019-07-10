WORK has begun on football pitches and a clubhouse for junior teams.

Eight new pitches will be created on fields near Askham Bar, close to the Ashfield Estate, between Tadcaster Road and Sim Balk Lane.

Bishopthorpe White Rose Football Club will lease the site from City of York Council.

The club is run by volunteers and has fundraised tirelessly to help pay for the scheme, which has also been funded by the council and nearly £500,000 from the Football Foundation.

Josh Wong, club secretary, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Football Foundation and City of York Council for this massive investment in our club and also for the many people who have and continue to support our fundraising efforts.

“A new home site, which will allow us to expand and develop our activities, will be a huge benefit to all our young players, their families and the local community.”

It will take 10 weeks for the pitches to be completed and the club house will be built next year, with the site fully open for the 2020/21 football season.

An extra 400 trees and 900m of hedgerows will also be planted at the Ashfield site, as well as bird boxes installed on the clubhouse.