A SECOND major flood defence project is finally getting under way in York, more than three and a half years after the devastating floods of 2015.

The Environment Agency is aiming to provide better protection from flooding for more than 200 properties in the Marygate and Lower Bootham area between Water End and Lendal Bridge.

It is due to start work this week in raising the height of a flood embankment which runs across the St Peter’s School playing fields. This work is expected to be completed in November.

A further phase of the scheme will see glass panels used to raise the flood walls in front of riverside homes in Almery Terrace and Earlsborough Terrace - work which is expected to start in the autumn.

The agency said a public drop-in was being organised on Friday so that residents in the Marygate area could learn more about the proposals, with agency staff on hand to answer questions.

The agency’s first project started in the spring in the North Street and Memorial Gardens area.

Agency official Victoria McCausland said: “It’s great news that we’re starting construction of another section of the York Flood Alleviation Scheme, on top of the work already taking place in North Street and Memorial Gardens.

“We’d encourage residents who live in the Marygate area or and who frequently pass through the area to pop in and have a chat with us.”

The two projects are the first fruits of a £45 million Government investment in flood defences across the city, announced in the wake of the Boxing Day floods of 2015, in which hundreds of homes and businesses were inundated by floodwaters from the River Ouse and the River Foss.

In total, the schemes will better protect 2,000 homes, which are thought to be at greater risk through the 21st century because climate change could lead to even more extreme weather.

l The drop-in is being held at St Olave’s Church Hall in Marygate Lane, from 2pm to 7pm on Friday. Anyone unable to attend can speak to staff at the agency’s city centre hub, open from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday.