A GIRL who was born weighing less than a bag of sugar is overwhelmed after beating ‘so many obstacles’ throughout her childhood.

Hannah Jayne Martin, 18, from York, was born prematurely, weighing just 1lb 60z. Her mother was told by doctors that “They would need a miracle” for her to survive.

However, 16 years on and Hannah, is healthier than ever after she recently completed her GCSEs at Millthorpe School.

Mum, Samantha Martin, said that whilst Hannah still struggles with seizures from time to time, and deafness, she is so proud of all her hard work and determination to live an excellent life.

She said: “I remember like it was yesterday going for my routine check-up at 28 weeks and being told that I needed to give birth now and that it would be a miracle for Hannah to survive.

“Hannah was in special care for three months and remained in hospital for six months altogether.

"It was an unbelievably worrying time but thankfully she is here today healthy and happy

“I met the same doctor three years ago and he was retiring that day.

"When he found out Hannah was doing well it left him on a high.”

Mrs Martin added that Hannah will be joining York College next year to study childcare, as she loves working and helpings kids.

She said: “She’s worked very hard doing her GCSE’s and she’s confident in her results. She has had to overcome a lot of obstacles along the way over the years and not once has she complained.

“She is deaf to a moderate level and wears hearing aids, has learning difficulties and struggles with day to day things sometimes but doesn’t let it stop her. She is one of the most inspirational people I know. She has shown the world that you can achieve anything and overcome anything if you want it enough.”

For her prom event, at The Principal York, Hannah chose a dress that was based on the new Cinderella movie.

Her mother added: ”It was an emotional day for family because 16 years ago we were unsure if this day would come and Hannah made it happen by fighting every day to be here. The future looks bright for Hannah.