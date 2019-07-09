THE motorcyclist killed in a crash near Whitby on Sunday has been named by North Yorkshire Police.

Howard Hughes, aged 62, from Driffield, died after his red Ducati 1299 motorbike was involved in a collision with a red Volkswagen Transporter van on the A171.

His family has said that 'Howard was dearly loved by all of his family and he will be greatly missed.'

Police said the crash happened just south of the village of Hawsker at around 7.15am, as Mr Hughes was travelling in the direction of Whitby in the company of two other motorbikes.

"The driver of the Volkswagen Transporter, a 38 year-old man from the Midlands area was arrested at the scene of the collision and has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue," said a spokesman.

Mr Hughes suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

"Police are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident or who witnessed the collision, to please contact them.

"Anyone with any information, including any dash-cam footage taken in the area prior to, or after the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Unit or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Please quote reference number 12190122590 when providing any information."