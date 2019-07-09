A PRIMARY school in York that was badly damaged in a burglary has been nominated for a Community Pride Award for ‘pulling together in times of hardship’.

The school has been nominated by several parents in the School of the Year category, after it was ransacked one night during half-term.

Speaking on their behalf, Michael Scott said that the school has become stronger and everybody has united since the incident.

He said: “People have all pulled together in times of hardship to recover from a huge setback, which saw the school badly damaged and ransacked with items taken during a break-in; but the children still managed to take their exams at a different school. Dringhouses has done really well to recover from this and normal life has now returned to this very brave school.

“Dringhouses has become a stronger school where everyone has come together - staff, parents and children and the community of York have really supported the school ever since the setback.”

Head teacher, Gill Williams, said: “Dringhouses is an amazing school and has been through a lot during this year.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be nominated for this award – particularly as this has come from our parents.

"The recent burglary and vandalism presented us with a difficult situation however the response was overwhelming.

“The school and wider community pulled together providing practical help and emotional support.

"As ever at Dringhouses this was, and continues to be, centred on ensuring our children are safe and happy – continuing to enjoy an excellent education.

“I’ve said this many times this term but a school is not about things, it’s about people and I couldn’t work with or serve a finer community.”

The Community Pride Awards are run in partnership with City of York Council and the main sponsor is York-based health insurance company Benenden Health.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse in October, when the winners will be revealed.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride/ by clicking here.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 26. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and must include a photograph, which unfortunately we will be unable to return.