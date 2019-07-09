THE Pavers Foundation, a charitable trust founded by York-based shoe retailer Pavers, has donated £5,000 to the NSPCC.

The children’s charity works tirelessly to proactively end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands, helping children who have been abused to rebuild their lives. The £5,000 donation, on behalf of Graham Paver, trustee of the foundation, will be used to help support the NSPCC’s school service.

Part of this service is the charity’s Speak Out. Stay Safe. Campaign, which travels around primary schools and is vital in giving children the knowledge to be able to recognise when something is wrong, encouraging them to seek support if they are ever worried.

Phil Robertshaw, senior philanthropy manager at NSPCC said: “We’re extremely grateful to The Pavers Foundation for its very generous support.

“In the average primary school classroom, research indicates that at least two children have suffered significant abuse or neglect that will go on to affect them for the rest of their lives. That’s why we started our Schools Service in 2011, to empower primary school children with the knowledge, tools and confidence to speak out and keep themselves safe from abuse.”