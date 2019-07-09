A DRIVER of a vehicle, believed to be an Uber taxi, is alleged to have spat at a woman in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened in Fifth Avenue at 10am on June 28.
A spokesperson for the force said it "involved a man driving a silver Skoda, believed to be an Uber taxi, who is alleged to have blocked the road to oncoming vehicles and then shortly after spat at a woman driving a red vehicle along Fifth Avenue at the time."
The force is appealing for witnesses and information about the assault.
In particular, it is appealing for information about a potential witness who was behind the woman's vehicle at the time of the assault and initially got out of their vehicle to speak with the man involved before he allegedly spat at the woman.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kira Lewis, or email Kira.Lewis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12190117717.
