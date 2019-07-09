A YORK gin company and a Michelin-starred North Yorkshire restaurant have joined forces to win a top international award.

York Gin and Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn, in Harome, collaborated on an Old Tom gin.

York Gin Old Tom has now been awarded a gold medal at the Spirits Business Gin Masters 2019 Competition.

It puts York Gin Old Tom - only launched in June this year - in the company of top international gin makers including Herno from Sweden and Australia’s Four Pillars. The 150-year-old Hayman’s of London company was awarded a silver for their Old Tom.

Pete McNichol, director at York Gin, said: “It’s been inspiring working with the Star Inn team. They only use top quality ingredients and have huge talent and passion in their kitchen. We’re delighted with the result of our collaboration and really proud of the gold medal.”

Another York Gin director, Emma Godivala, said that the name Old Tom is the subject of much debate and speculation.

She said: “There’s rumour that Old Tom was the name of a specific distiller of this type of gin in Victorian times. Another story even has a poor old tomcat falling into a vat of gin and drowning. However, what is certain is that cats often appeared on the labels of Victorian Old Tom gins.

“The Star Inn and its superb food has always been a favourite of the York Gin team. We were delighted Andrew agreed to create an authentic herb syrup for our traditional Old Tom gin.”

Andrew Pern said: “We are so proud of winning this award - a Gold Star you could say. And it’s brilliant to be working with the York Gin gang, a proud Yorkshire brand showcasing local flavours to a worldwide audience.”

Cats are synonymous with Old Tom gin - Victorian distillers decorated their bottles with cat motifs.

As previously reported in The Press, the gin is also available from Mr P’s Tavern, and the York Gin shop in Pavement.