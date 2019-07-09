LAUGH Out Loud Comedy Club returns to York Barbican's Fishergate Bar on Saturday with an 8pm bill of Matt Reed, Rob Rouse and Joe Jacobs, introduced by host Damion Larkin.
Sunderland’s Matt Reed, who has appeared on Sky TV's Jongleurs Live, is noted for his sharpness, warmth and ability to create a rapport with his audience.
Joining him will be North Derbyshire's Rob Rouse, winner of Channel 4’s So You Think You’re Funny? competition at the 1998 Edinburgh Fringe.
He has appeared on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, The Friday Night Project and ITV’s Celebrity Juice and specialises in a hyperactive brand of humour.
Joe Jacobs is a London comedian, rapper and writer, who has performed nationally and internationally since 2012, sharing bills with Bill Burr, Stewart Lee and Mr Motivator. His live shows flit between hip hop and comedy.
He released his debut album, Mental Disorder, in 2008 and has been featured on BBC Radio 4, BBC 6 Music and Radio 1XTRA.
Compere Damion Larkin will be improvising his material as ever. Tickets are on sale at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0203 356 5441 or by visiting the Barbican box office in person.