SIX new warehouses have been constructed in the first phase of a new North Yorkshire business park, which is set to create 600 jobs.

The 30-acre Eden Business Park, located just off the A64/A169 junction outside Eden Camp, is a mixed industrial and office development.

The warehouse accommodation comprises two terraces of 20,000 sq ft each, with four units of 5,000 sq ft and two units of 10,000 sq ft each, which are now ready for occupation on a freehold or leasehold basis.

Yorkshire-based developers CDP Marshall are confident the business park, the largest speculative development in the area during the past 10 years, will prove popular, fulfilling a pent-up demand for quality industrial units with offices.

Miles Lawrence, director of York-based property consultants Lawrence Hannah, who are marketing the park, said: “This is a very important development for the Malton area. This initial speculative first phase has provided six high-quality industrial warehouses, in a superb location, with easy access to York, the East Coast and to Yorkshire’s excellent motorway network.

“Now that work has been completed on site, we are working with a number of occupiers who want to either rent or buy the available units. We will be making more specific announcements about companies moving on the business park shortly. Watch this space.”

Malton councillor Lindsey Burr said the units would encourage more jobs, business, economic viability and investment into Ryedale.

Gary Housden, head of planning at Ryedale District Council, added: “The Eden Camp development site was approved a part of the Malton Cluster sites put forward in 2015.

Malton councillor Lindsey Burr said: “Hopefully this will encourage more jobs, business, economic viability and investment into Ryedale.”

Miles Lawrence added: “Location is proving to be key. The business park is just a mile north of Malton, a flourishing market town, which has reinvented itself as the food capital of North Yorkshire.

“There is no doubt that these units could provide much-needed accommodation not only for the food processing, food distribution and farm-related sectors but also the wider market in general.”

Meanwhile, nearly half of the land at Dalton New Bridge (DNB), a new and pioneering 66-acre commercial and industrial development site near Thirsk, is now under offer.

Transactions with potential occupiers have been agreed, after marketing only started in the spring following completion of a new bridge and approach road,providing a link to the highway network.