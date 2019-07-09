THE first series of Gentleman Jack came to an end on Sunday night.
And York took a starring role in the emotional finale.
Precentor's Court and Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate featured in the final scenes of the episode, with York Minster also featuring heavily.
VIDEO: Stars of BBC drama Gentleman Jack take York shoppers by surprise
Costume drama Gentleman Jack - filmed in York - on TV on Sunday
Does this street in the season finale of #GentlemanJack look familiar? 🤔#OnlyInYork pic.twitter.com/aAEtgbMOor— Visit York (@VisitYork) 9 July 2019
So with our fame now growing (not before time) thanks to #GentlemanJack, it seems like a good time to trot this one out again.— Holy Trinity York (@YorkHolyTrinity) July 9, 2019
You've seen Suranne Jones sit in one, but how many of you know what the deal is with a box-pew? Well, time to find out. No, you don't have a choice. https://t.co/8nEvbmEmQ0
Here's a little look at our scene in this Sunday's episode of #GentlemanJack 🎩 - we doubled at the interiors of Vere Cameron's London home. FACT: This scene was actually filmed around 7pm on Bonfire Night! 🔥🎆#Filming @screenyorkshire #PeriodDrama #BBCOne #Fairfaxhouse pic.twitter.com/aPZaphB2LS— Fairfax House (@fairfax_house) July 2, 2019
