GREEN-FINGERED residents in a village near Selby have been praised by a judge in a 'bloom' contest.
The ‘Burn in Bloom’ competition was won by Freda and Brian Young, with Jennie and Brian Ransome in second place and Andrea and Chris Phillipson in third.
Judge Ian Brears, from Kellingley-based Brears Farm Nursery, praised gardeners' commitment and creativity at a prize-giving held in the village’s Wheatsheaf pub.
Parish council chairman Chris Phillipson said Mr Brears had remarked on the diversity of garden styles, the wide variety of plants and the sheer hard work that made gardens in the village a joy.
The commemorative Gordon Harrand silver salver for the best window boxes and hanging baskets was presented to Julie Armes and landlady Jo Mosey for their colourful displays at The Wheatsheaf.
Highly commended certificates were awarded to John and Denise Atkinson, Stuart and Jo Carnachan, Don Green, Ted and Jenny Hornsey, John and Jill Houston, Gill Howard, Beryl Phillipson and Keith and Carol Warren.
Chris Phillipson added: “While winning a cup or a certificate is very gratifying, the main purpose of ‘Burn in Bloom’ is the taking part. It is events such as this that keep the great community spirit in our little village well and truly alive.”