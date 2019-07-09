In the midst of the outrage over stopping free TV licences for the over 75s, I would like to suggest a compromise. Those on pension credit fully deserve this benefit, but so does another group of over 75s: those on Attendance Allowance, a non-means tested benefit for those who need help with daily living. Many of this group rarely go out and can’t take advantage of their bus pass. For them, TV is an essential lifeline.

I am from a household that would have qualified for a free licence in five years time, but we can afford to pay for our own. I am sure everyone knows those locally or in the public eye over 75 who can easily pay for a licence. Sir Mick Jagger, for example.