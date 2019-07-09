IT is 35 years ago today since a devastating blaze severely damaged York Minster.

On July 9, 1984, huge flames engulfed the roof of the cathedral.

Hundreds of firefighters battled through the night to save the building.

Fire crews rushed to the city centre from across North Yorkshire and managed to control the flames within a few hours and the majority of the Minster was saved.

The fire destroyed the roof of the Minster's South Transept, which was rebuilt using the traditional materials of medieval builders as part of a £2.25million restoration project.

Today, 35 years on, the Minster are sharing images of the fire on their Twitter account, with the hashtag #35YearsAfterTheFire